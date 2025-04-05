Griffin Canning News: Goes four innings in no-decision

Canning did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Canning was able to keep Toronto off the board through four innings, though he'd allow back-to-back singles to start the fifth before leaving the game after throwing 89 pitches. It's been a generally positive start to the year for Canning, who's allowed three runs while striking out 10 across 9.2 innings in his first two starts. Canning is currently scheduled to face the A's on the road in his next outing.