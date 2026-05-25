Griffin Canning News: Logs 6.2 innings in third loss
Canning (0-3) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.
Following a first-inning solo homer by Kyle Schwarber, Canning settled in nicely through the middle innings, though his outing ended on a sour note when Brandon Marsh blasted a two-run shot with two outs in the seventh frame. After posting a 12.27 ERA and 2.09 WHIP across 11 innings over his previous three appearances, Monday's outing can be viewed as a step in the right direction for Canning. The right-hander will carry a 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB through 22.2 innings (five starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals.
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