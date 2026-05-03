Griffin Canning News: Reinstated for season debut

The Padres activated Canning (Achilles) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Canning is ready to make his 2026 MLB debut after completing a five-outing rehab assignment, which signaled the end of his journey back from Achilles surgery last June. The right-hander built up to five innings and 68 pitches during his final rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his first big-league start of the season.