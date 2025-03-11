Fantasy Baseball
Griffin Canning News: Solidifying rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Canning gave up only one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander built up to 55 pitches (37 strikes), and Canning is all but locked into the Opening Day rotation with both Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) set to begin the season on the IL. Canning flashed quality stuff at times during his tenure with the Angels but was never able to put it all together, with injuries and inconsistency both playing roles in his struggles. He's looked good so far in camp for the Mets however, posting a 0.00 ERA and 7:1 K:BB in 5.1 innings.

