Griffin Canning News: Steady in season debut
Canning allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.
The lone run on Canning's line was the result of a Drew Romo solo home run. This was Canning's season debut and first start for the Padres after he finished his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, which he sustained as a member of the Mets in June of 2025. Canning worked up to 73 pitches (42 strikes) in this outing, so he's likely another start or two away from being fully stretched out. Last year with the Mets, he pitched to a career-best 3.77 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 70:35 K:BB over 76.1 innings across 16 starts. He is tentatively lined up to make his second start with the Padres in a home matchup against the Cardinals.
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