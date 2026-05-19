Griffin Canning News: Stuck with no-decision

Canning allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Canning got off to a rough start, allowing a two-run home run to Freddie Freeman in the first inning. He was able to settle in and left in line for the win, but Jeremiah Estrada was also taken deep by Freeman in the sixth. Canning is still looking for his first win with the Padres, but Tuesday's effort was a positive turn after he had allowed six runs in each of his last two starts. He's at a 9.00 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through 16 innings over four starts this season. Until he shows more consistency, he'll be a risky option in most matchups. He's projected for a home start versus the Phillies his next time out.