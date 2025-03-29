Griffin Canning News: Takes loss in team debut

Canning (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings against Houston.

Canning went through the first four innings of Saturday's game unscathed but lost the shutout when he gave up a solo home run to Jeremy Pena in the fifth frame. Canning was close to earning a quality start, but his last pitch thrown was smacked into deep center field by Yordan Alvarez for an RBI double that gave the Astros a one-run lead in the sixth inning. The loss is disappointing, but it was a good start to Canning's Mets tenure, and it was promising to see his fastball top out at 96 mph after hovering around 93-to-94 mph in spring training. He'll look to earn his first win in a Mets uniform next week and is lined up to face the Blue Jays at home.