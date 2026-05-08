Griffin Canning News: Unravels in fifth inning
Canning (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Cardinals on Friday.
Canning was doing fairly well until the fifth inning. He loaded the bases in that frame, and a fielding error by Fernando Tatis led to JJ Wetherholt getting a Little League home run to unload them. Canning then proceeded to load the bases again, and Yuki Matsui allowed two inherited runners to score. This wasn't a great second audition for Canning to stay in the rotation, but the Padres have a number of underwhelming pitchers looking to maintain starting roles. He's allowed seven runs with a 12:5 K:BB across 9.1 innings over his two starts this season. If the right-hander gets another start, it'll likely be on the road in Milwaukee.
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