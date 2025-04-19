Griffin Conine Injury: Diagnosed with left shoulder injury

Conine exited Saturday's game against the Phillies due to a left shoulder injury, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Conine suffered the injury while sliding into second base on a two-run double and appeared to be in serious pain. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but if he's out for an extended period of time, Dane Myers and Javier Sanoja would be in line to see more playing time in the outfield.