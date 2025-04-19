Griffin Conine Injury: Exits Saturday's game
Conine left in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Phillies due to a left arm injury, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
Conine drove in a two-run double in the sixth inning, but he appeared to injure his left arm while sliding into second base. He looked to be in serious pain after the slide and a trainer was holding his left arm while he walked off the field. Connor Norby came in as a pinch runner to replace Conine, and an update on the latter should be made during or shortly after the conclusion of Saturday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now