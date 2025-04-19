Fantasy Baseball
Griffin Conine

Griffin Conine Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 12:31pm

Conine left in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Phillies due to a left arm injury, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Conine drove in a two-run double in the sixth inning, but he appeared to injure his left arm while sliding into second base. He looked to be in serious pain after the slide and a trainer was holding his left arm while he walked off the field. Connor Norby came in as a pinch runner to replace Conine, and an update on the latter should be made during or shortly after the conclusion of Saturday's contest.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

