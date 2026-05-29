Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Getting close to rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Conine (hamstring) appears to be a week or two away from beginning a rehab assignment, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 28-year-old was injured in early April and underwent surgery to repair his left hamstring. Conine's making progress in his recovery, but there's no firm timeline yet for him to begin a rehab stint. Given the length of his layoff, a mid-June return to the majors might be a best-case scenario for Conine.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
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