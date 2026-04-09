Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Likely headed to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Conine (hamstring) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Conine was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Reds after injuring his left hamstring on a diving attempt in the outfield. The Marlins have not yet referred to the injury as a strain, but it seems they're expecting to make a roster move. Deyvison De Los Santos is expected to be the roster replacement for Conine.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
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