Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Marlins transferred Conine (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for the Marlins. It does not alter the timetable for Conine, who as he's been out since early April following left hamstring surgery. Conine is expected to be ready to begin a rehab assignment soon and could return before the end of June.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
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