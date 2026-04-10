Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Officially sent to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 12:38pm

The Marlins placed Conine on the 10-day injured list with a torn left hamstring Friday.

Conine was forced from Thursday's series finale against the Reds when he was injured trying to make a diving grab in the outfield. The severity of Conine's tear isn't yet known, but he's likely looking at an absence that extends beyond the 10 days. Deyvison De Los Santos has been recalled in a corresponding move.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
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