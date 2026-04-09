Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Pulled with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 11:02am

Conine was removed from Thursday's game versus the Reds in the top of the sixth inning with left knee discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Conine attempted a diving catch in left field and then got up grabbing the back of his leg before walking off with the Marlins' trainer. He was hitless in two plate appearances before exiting. Miami should have more information on Conine's injury after the game, but he could be headed for the injured list.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
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