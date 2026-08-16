Griffin Conine News: Idle Sunday

Conine is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Conine will retreat to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Joe Mack, Owen Caissie and Graham Pauley while the Reds send southpaw Nick Lodolo to the bump for the series finale. Leo Jimenez will step in at first base in place of Conine, who had started in each of the Marlins' last seven contests.