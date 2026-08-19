Griffin Conine News: Launches 14th homer

Conine went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

The 29-year-old got the Marlins on the board when he clubbed a Zack Wheeler fastball over the fence in right-center field to lead off the second inning. It was Conine's 14th homer of the season, and half of them have come in his last 21 games -- a stretch in which he's produced a .308/.400/.646 slash line with 11 runs and 15 RBI.