Griffin Conine News: Making case for left field job

Conine went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old took Erick Fedde deep in the second inning for a two-run shot as he continues to make a push for the Marlins' starting job in left field. The homer was Conine's first of the spring and he has just a .259 batting average (7-for-27), but his main competition, Kyle Stowers, is hitting just .176 (3-for-17) with nine strikeouts, although he's also drawn seven walks. The Marlins arguably have more invested in Stowers after picking him up from the Orioles last season, but per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the team would like to take a longer look at both players to determine if either can be a big part of the future. This job battle could come down to the wire, and might extend into the regular season if both Conine and Stowers are included on the 26-man roster.