Griffin Conine News: Set for more playing time
Conine is likely to see extra playing time in left field with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) set to begin the season on the IL, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
A left field platoon between Conine and Heriberto Hernandez could be Plan A for the Marlins, although those two are also at the top of the depth chart at DH. As a result, Connor Norby might also get some starts in left if he shows he can adjust to the position defensively. Conine has had an erratic spring, batting .231 (9-for-39) in 15 Grapefruit League games with two homers and a 6:12 BB:K.
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