Griffin Conine News: Sitting versus lefty
Conine is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Conine went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's contest, but he'll hit the bench Sunday with southpaw Jose Quintana taking the mound for Colorado. Connor Norby will instead serve as the designated hitter, opening up third base for Javier Sanoja.
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