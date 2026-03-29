Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Conine is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Conine went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's contest, but he'll hit the bench Sunday with southpaw Jose Quintana taking the mound for Colorado. Connor Norby will instead serve as the designated hitter, opening up third base for Javier Sanoja.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
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