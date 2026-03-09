Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine News: Swats first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Conine went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Batting third and getting the start in right field, Conine switched places with Christopher Morel at first base to begin the sixth inning. Conine's third-inning long ball off Andre Pallante was his first of the spring, and he's looked good at the plate in Grapefruit League action, batting .278 (5-for-18) with a 6:6 BB:K. Morel remains the favorite to start at first base for the Marlins, but if he isn't able to handle the position defensively or struggles at the plate -- he's batting only .190 (4-for-21) with a 1:7 BB:K in eight spring appearances, after stumbling to a .651 OPS the last two seasons -- Conine may be the next man up.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Conine See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Conine See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
21 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
45 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
90 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
176 days ago