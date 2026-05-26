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Griffin Jax Injury: Day-to-day with back bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Jax was diagnosed with a back contusion following his removal from Tuesday's game against Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax was hit on the back by a 107.2-mph line drive in the second inning and was pulled when the Rays took the field for the third. His diagnosis suggests that he didn't suffer any structural damage as a result of the incident. However, the team will likely keep an eye on him over the next couple of days before confirming him for his next start -- tentatively slated to come against the Tigers on Monday.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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