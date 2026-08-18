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Griffin Jax Injury: Rehab start on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:18pm

Manager Kevin Cash said Jax (elbow) is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander threw live batting practice with no issues and is now on the cusp of returning to game action. Jax landed on the injured list Aug. 9 due to the elbow issue and received an injection a couple days later. He was only briefly shut down from throwing and may need just one outing in the minors before being cleared to rejoin Tampa Bay's rotation.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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