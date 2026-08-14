Griffin Jax Injury: Resumes throwing

Jax (elbow) threw from 120 feet out Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash described Jax's throwing session Friday as "very, very good" and noted that the team is planning out the next stages of his build-up program. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return from the injured list next Friday but may need to spend slightly more time on the shelf before returning to Tampa Bay's rotation.