Griffin Jax News: Bounces back Monday
Jax threw a clean seventh inning Monday against the Brewers. He struck out one.
Although Jax didn't get the call to work the ninth inning Monday -- it was Kevin Kelly who recorded the final out for the save -- he still worked a high-leverage situation in the seventh frame of a tie game. After the right-hander blew a pair of saves in his first two appearances of the year, it's possible the Rays wanted to deploy Jax in a different setting so that he could try and regain his footing. The expectation entering the season was that Tampa Bay would have a committee approach at closer, and the team still appears to trust Jax to pitch in key spots.
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