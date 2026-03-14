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Griffin Jax News: Closer committee awaits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jax has given up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across 4.2 combined innings between the Grapefruit League and World Baseball Classic this spring.

The right-hander is expected to open the season in a closer committee alongside Garrett Cleavinger, with Edwin Uceta (shoulder) poised to join the mix once healthy. Jax had an underwhelming 4.23 ERA and 1.29 WHIP last season, but his 99:21 K:BB and 2.57 FIP better illustrate his high-leverage upside. He has three straight seasons of 18-plus holds but didn't record any saves last year, which isn't likely to be the case for long in 2026.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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