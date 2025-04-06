Griffin Jax News: Collapses in ninth inning

Jax pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on three hits while striking out three batters on his way to a blown save in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Jax was tasked with protecting a 7-5 lead in top of the ninth inning, promptly allowing a lead-off single to Isaac Paredes and a subsequent game-tying two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez to open the frame. The right-hander settled in from there, working around a double from Christian Walker, striking out the final three batters of the inning. Jax has now allowed two home runs this season while giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in three appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen.