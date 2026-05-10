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Griffin Jax News: Drawing another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Jax is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After making his first 11 appearances of the season as a reliever and recording no more than six outs in any of those contests, Jax has gradually gotten more stretched out while starting in his last three outings. He built up to 59 pitches and four innings in his most recent start Thursday in Boston, and if he's able to tack on another inning to his workload Wednesday, Jax will have a shot at qualifying for a win. The Rays haven't indicated whether Jax will remain in a starting role for the long haul, though the team will have a spot in the rotation available to him while both Steven Matz (elbow) and Joe Boyle (elbow) are stuck on the injured list.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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