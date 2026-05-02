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Griffin Jax News: Effective as Saturday's opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Jax did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Giants. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across 2.2 scoreless innings.

Just like he did against the Twins last Sunday, Jax was effective as the Rays' opener Saturday, tossing 29 strikes on 45 pitches while generating eight whiffs. That set up Jesse Scholtens to take over in the third, and he proceeded to earn the victory after allowing just one run over three innings' work. The Jax/Scholtens duo seems to be working for the Rays this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Tampa Bay roll with that combo again next week on the road against the Red Sox. Over his last seven games, Jax has posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across nine innings.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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