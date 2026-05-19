Griffin Jax headshot

Griffin Jax News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Jax did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings.

Jax yielded a leadoff homer to Taylor Ward, but the former kept the Orioles off the board the rest of the way. Jax completed five innings Wednesday for a second consecutive outing, needing just 62 pitches (41 strikes) to do so. He has a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 14.0 innings in three starts since being moved to the Rays' rotation in early May. Griffin's next start is tentatively slated for next week on the road in a rematch against Baltimore.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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