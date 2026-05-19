Griffin Jax News: Fans six in no-decision

Jax did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings.

Jax yielded a leadoff homer to Taylor Ward, but the former kept the Orioles off the board the rest of the way. Jax completed five innings Wednesday for a second consecutive outing, needing just 62 pitches (41 strikes) to do so. He has a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 14.0 innings in three starts since being moved to the Rays' rotation in early May. Griffin's next start is tentatively slated for next week on the road in a rematch against Baltimore.