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Griffin Jax News: Fans two as Tampa Bay's opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Jax did not factor into the decision in Sunday's game against the Twins. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across 2.1 innings.

Jax was effective as the Rays' opener in Sunday's series finale, tossing 20 strikes on 31 pitches (64.5 percent) while generating seven whiffs to set up Jesse Scholtens, the latter of whom was credited with the win. Jax now sits at a 6.35 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season. Scholtens is tentatively slated to pitch next weekend at home against the Giants, and it's possible the Jax opens that game as well.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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