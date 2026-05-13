Griffin Jax headshot

Griffin Jax News: Goes five innings in second start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Jax did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and four walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out one.

In two outings since moving into Tampa Bay's rotation, Jax has allowed just two earned runs across nine innings. While he managed to make it through five innings Wednesday, Jax was ultimately stuck with a no-decision as the Rays would fall to Toronto in 10 innings. Overall, Jax sports a 3.91 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 23 innings this year. Assuming he remains in the rotation, Jax would line up for a home matchup with the Orioles in his next outing.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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