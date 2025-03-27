Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Griffin Jax headshot

Griffin Jax News: Not sharp in regular season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 9:11pm

Jax allowed a run on a home run and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Thursday against the Cardinals.

Jax wasn't sharp in his first outing of the season as he was pulled after 21 pitches. Jax will reprise his late inning setup role again this season where he is often used to close games when Johan Duran is unavailable or if the matchup calls for Duran to be used earlier in the game.

Griffin Jax
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now