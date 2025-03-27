Griffin Jax News: Not sharp in regular season debut

Jax allowed a run on a home run and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Thursday against the Cardinals.

Jax wasn't sharp in his first outing of the season as he was pulled after 21 pitches. Jax will reprise his late inning setup role again this season where he is often used to close games when Johan Duran is unavailable or if the matchup calls for Duran to be used earlier in the game.