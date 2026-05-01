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Griffin Jax News: Opening Saturday, bigger role on tap?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Jax is expected to serve as the Rays' opener for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The Rays opted to use Jax as the opener for their game against the Twins this past Sunday, when he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings to set up Jesse Scholtens. It looks like it'll be much of the same Saturday, though Jax also noted to reporters Friday that he is working toward earning a role in the Rays' rotation. "This is an organization that's had some success doing this in the past...We're going to see how I respond to increasing workload, but I think, all in all, it's going to be the right decision." Jax has a 6.35 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
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