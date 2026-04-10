Griffin Jax News: Records first hold
Jax picked up a hold Friday against the Yankees. striking out one in a clean sixth inning.
The hold was the first of the year for Jax, who appears to have fallen down the pecking order in the Tampa Bay bullpen. The right-hander had opened the season as the favorite for saves for the Rays, but he's coughed up eight runs (five earned) and blown each of his two save chances through his first five innings. Bryan Baker has successfully converted each of the club's past two save opportunities, and Jax could drop even further down the hierarchy once Edwin Uceta (shoulder) is ready to make his season debut.
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