Griffin Jax headshot

Griffin Jax News: Records first hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jax picked up a hold Friday against the Yankees. striking out one in a clean sixth inning.

The hold was the first of the year for Jax, who appears to have fallen down the pecking order in the Tampa Bay bullpen. The right-hander had opened the season as the favorite for saves for the Rays, but he's coughed up eight runs (five earned) and blown each of his two save chances through his first five innings. Bryan Baker has successfully converted each of the club's past two save opportunities, and Jax could drop even further down the hierarchy once Edwin Uceta (shoulder) is ready to make his season debut.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Jax See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Jax See More
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
Yesterday
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
Yesterday
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago