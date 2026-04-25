Griffin Jax News: Serving as Sunday's opener

Jax will serve as the Rays' opener for Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jesse Scholtens was originally slated to start in Sunday's game, but he'll instead follow Jax in a bulk relief role. Jax has given up at least one earned run in two of his last three outings and has an 8.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP two holds and a 10:7 K:BB across nine innings this season.