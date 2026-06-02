Griffin Jax News: Stumbles in fourth loss
Jax (1-4) took the loss Monday against the Tigers, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out five.
Jax was trending up since joining Tampa Bay's starting rotation, but Monday's performance was a big step backward. After giving up two runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, the 31-year-old right-hander surrendered a season-worst seven hits (three home runs) and six runs. Jax will take a shaky 4.76 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB over 34 innings into his next scheduled outing over the weekend at home against the Marlins.
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