Griffin Jax headshot

Griffin Jax News: Takes blown save in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Jax blew the save Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

The Rays had mounted a 7-1 lead in the sixth inning before St. Louis came roaring back in the second half of the frame, and Jax was unable to put out the fire. The right-hander entered the year as one of Tampa Bay's favorite for saves, with Edwin Uceta (shoulder) on the injured list, but Thursday's effort won't do him many favors. That said, Garrett Cleavinger gave up two runs in one-third of an inning, so this closer committee appears to be very much unsettled.

Griffin Jax
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Jax See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Jax See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
20 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
22 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
23 days ago