Griffin Jax News: Takes blown save in season debut

Jax blew the save Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

The Rays had mounted a 7-1 lead in the sixth inning before St. Louis came roaring back in the second half of the frame, and Jax was unable to put out the fire. The right-hander entered the year as one of Tampa Bay's favorite for saves, with Edwin Uceta (shoulder) on the injured list, but Thursday's effort won't do him many favors. That said, Garrett Cleavinger gave up two runs in one-third of an inning, so this closer committee appears to be very much unsettled.