Gunnar Henderson headshot

Gunnar Henderson Injury: Battling side discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 11:59am

Henderson was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto due to lower right side discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's likely that Henderson tweaked something after making a diving catch in the field or while attempting to beat out a grounder during his lone at-bat, and it bothered him enough to warrant his removal after just one inning. The Orioles will presumably take a closer look at him to make sure he didn't suffer a more serious injury, but he can be marked as day-to-day for now.

Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
