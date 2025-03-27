Gunnar Henderson Injury: Beginning assignment Friday

The Orioles placed Henderson (side) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Henderson hasn't seen any game action since late February due to an intercostal strain. However, manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that the 23-year-old will begin his rehab assignment right when the Triple-A schedule begins Friday, per Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Assuming he doesn't run into any setbacks, this is a good sign that he'll be able to return to Baltimore when eligible April 4.