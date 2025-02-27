Gunnar Henderson Injury: Exits with possible injury
Henderson was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Blue Jays after one inning with a possible injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's not clear what happened, but he was seen exiting the field with a trainer. Henderson attempted to beat out a bobbled grounder during his one plate appearance and also made a leaping catch in the field, so it's possible he tweaked something during one of those plays. The Orioles should offer an update on his status soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now