Gunnar Henderson Injury: Exits with possible injury

Henderson was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Blue Jays after one inning with a possible injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's not clear what happened, but he was seen exiting the field with a trainer. Henderson attempted to beat out a bobbled grounder during his one plate appearance and also made a leaping catch in the field, so it's possible he tweaked something during one of those plays. The Orioles should offer an update on his status soon.