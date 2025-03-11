Gunnar Henderson Injury: Hits in batting cage

Henderson (intercostal) hit in the batting cage Tuesday and is slated to take grounders Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the start of Henderson's progression as he returns to baseball activities following a mild right intercostal muscle strain. The 23-year-old does not have much runway to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, but the Orioles are not ruling out his availability for March 27 in Toronto. If Henderson needs a little time on the injured list, Baltimore could shift Jackson Holliday to shortstop temporarily and install Ramon Urias or Jordan Westburg at second base, with the other occupying third base.