Gunnar Henderson Injury: On IL, beginning assignment Friday

The Orioles placed Henderson (intercostal) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Henderson had been held out of the Orioles' spring lineup since late February due to a right intercostal strain, but he shouldn't be in store for a lengthy stint on the shelf to begin the season. Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that the 23-year-old will begin his rehab assignment when Triple-A Norfolk opens its season Friday, according to Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Assuming Henderson doesn't run into any setbacks during his time with Norfolk, he could be able to make his season debut April 3, when he's first eligible to come off the IL.