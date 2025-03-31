Gunnar Henderson Injury: On track for season debut Thursday

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Henderson (intercostal) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday versus the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson has played three rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk, going 4-for-12 with a home run. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks with his right intercostal strain, the 23-year-old will make his season debut during Thursday's series finale against Boston.