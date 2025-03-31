Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Henderson Injury: On track for season debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Henderson (intercostal) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday versus the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson has played three rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk, going 4-for-12 with a home run. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks with his right intercostal strain, the 23-year-old will make his season debut during Thursday's series finale against Boston.

