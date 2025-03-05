Gunnar Henderson Injury: Opening Day availability in peril

Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Henderson's status for the Orioles' March 27 season opener in Toronto is up in the air after the shortstop was diagnosed with a mild intercostal muscle strain, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While Henderson's condition has improved since he sustained the injury last Thursday, the Orioles plan to proceed cautiously with the 23-year-old star with the aim of avoiding a setback that could extend his recovery timeline. Hyde's comments suggest that Henderson's return to the Grapefruit League lineup isn't imminent, though the skipper remains "very, very hopeful" that Henderson will be ready for the start of the season. Even if Henderson isn't back to 100 percent in advance of Opening Day, he shouldn't be in store for an extended absence to begin the season, but the uncertainty of his status is reason enough for fantasy managers to bump him down at least a few spots on their draft boards.