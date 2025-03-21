Gunnar Henderson Injury: Progressing to live BP
Manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson (side) will take live batting practice Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Hyde admitted Thursday that Henderson is "running out of time" to be ready for Opening Day, but he doesn't appear far off from being cleared for game action. Even if the 23-year-old begins the season on the injured list, he doesn't seem likely to miss much time given where he's at in his rehab program.
