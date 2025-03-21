Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Gunnar Henderson headshot

Gunnar Henderson Injury: Progressing to live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson (side) will take live batting practice Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hyde admitted Thursday that Henderson is "running out of time" to be ready for Opening Day, but he doesn't appear far off from being cleared for game action. Even if the 23-year-old begins the season on the injured list, he doesn't seem likely to miss much time given where he's at in his rehab program.

Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now