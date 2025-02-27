Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Henderson

Gunnar Henderson Injury: Removal viewed as precautionary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson's (side) removal from Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays was precautionary, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Henderson's lower right side was a bit sore as a result of landing on the ground after catching a Bo Bichette line drive. However, there are no plans for Henderson to undergo an MRI and the Orioles expect him to be fine. Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief.

Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles
