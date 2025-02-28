Gunnar Henderson Injury: Resting through weekend
Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Henderson (side) is "pretty sore" and will rest through the weekend, though there's still minimal long-term concern about the injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 23-year-old was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game as a precaution due to right lower-side soreness, which was the result of an awkward landing while catching a line drive. Assuming he doesn't need any additional time to recover, Henderson should return to game action next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now