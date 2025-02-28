Gunnar Henderson Injury: Resting through weekend

Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Henderson (side) is "pretty sore" and will rest through the weekend, though there's still minimal long-term concern about the injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 23-year-old was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game as a precaution due to right lower-side soreness, which was the result of an awkward landing while catching a line drive. Assuming he doesn't need any additional time to recover, Henderson should return to game action next week.