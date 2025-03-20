Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Henderson Injury: 'Running out of time' to be ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Henderson (intercostal) is "running out of time" to be ready for Opening Day, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The skipper added that he remains "hopeful" Henderson can be available on March 27 in Toronto, but the shortstop will have to play in some games before being cleared for Opening Day and he's running out of chances to do that. It truly seems like a coin flip at this point as to whether Henderson avoided the injured list. If Henderson does need time on the IL, the Orioles would shift Jackson Holliday to shortstop temporarily and install Ramon Urias or Jordan Westburg at second base, with the other occupying third base.

