Gunnar Henderson Injury: Should resume activities soon

Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Henderson (side) is improving but is still a few days away from resuming baseball activities, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Henderson is still tending to a sore lower right side, which he tweaked in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto. The Orioles are hoping that a few more days of rest will be enough for Henderson to overcome the issue, though his return to the spring lineup still may be a week away or longer.